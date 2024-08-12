BRITPOP hits will be brought to life on stage in Lichfield later this year.

The Lichfield Guildhall will host tribute band Britpop United on 20th December.

Formed in 2017, the four-piece group will take the audience back to the decade of Madchester and indie.

A spokesperson said:

“You’ll be getting the authentic sound and vibe of anthems by Oasis, Blur, The Stone Roses, Ocean Colour Scene, Pulp, Supergrass, Suede, The Verve, Happy Mondays, The La’s and many more. “It’s time to dig out your Adidas Gazelles, bucket hats and shades, and sing along to anthems such as Parklife, Common People, Don’t Look Back In Anger, There She Goes, Trash, Place Your Hands and a whole lot more.”

For ticket details visit the box office at lichfieldarts.org.uk.