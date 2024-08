CHASETOWN will look to put the disappointment of their opening day defeat them when they welcome Congleton Town.

Mark Swann’s men were thumped 4-1 on the road at Clitheroe at the weekend.

But they will get the chance to bounce back quickly against Congleton at The Scholars Ground this evening (13th August).

The visitors were also beaten in their first game of the season, going down 3-0 at home to Trafford.

Kick-off this evening is at 7.45pm.