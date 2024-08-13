A FORMER club in Burntwood has been secured after a series of break-ins.

Lichfield District Council said action was taken after the most recent incident saw fire crews called to rescue two youngsters from the roof of the old Chasetown Recreation Club building on High Street.

The local authority’s environmental health officers have now assessed the site and arranged for work to be done to secure it.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for housing and the Local Plan Cllr Alex Farrell said:

“Although the council has no responsibility for the building, we do have an interest in keeping local people safe and reducing crime. “Metal screens have been used, rather than the traditional wood, as they do a better job of keeping people out. “This has been done at no cost to the taxpayer. Instead, the costs will be recovered from the owner of the building.”