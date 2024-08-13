THE sounds of an iconic nightclub will be given a twist at a night of music in Lichfield.

Hacienda Classical will be staged in Beacon Park on 23rd August.

It will feature club classics performed live by a 40-piece orchestra alongside guest performers.

A spokesperson said:

“Mark your calendars for an unforgettable evening of music. “Set against the picturesque backdrop of Beacon Park, Hacienda Classical promises to be a highlight of the August Bank Holiday weekend. “People can look forward to an immersive musical experience where timeless dance hits are reimagined with the grandeur of orchestral arrangements, creating an unmatched atmosphere.”

Performers will include the Manchester Camerata Orchestra, the AMC Gospel Choir, Graeme Park, Peter Hook, Rae Hall, Melanie Williams, Yvonne Shelton, The Usual Suspect, Andy James and Chris Walton.

For ticket details visit skiddle.com/e/37159189.