A SPECIAL summer family fun day in Beacon Park welcomed hundreds of people.

Youngsters got stuck into a variety of sports organised by Active Lichfield, including soft archery, panna football and basketball.

There was also a barefoot walk and teddy bear races along with fairground rides.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for operational services, parks and waste, Cllr Phil Whitehouse, said:

“I’m really pleased that so many people – more than 700 – came along to the fun day in Beacon Park and had such a good time. “It’s a real highlight in the park’s calendar and I’d like to thank the parks team for organising the event and the volunteers who supported it.”