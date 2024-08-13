Daisy Woolley, aged 5, and her aunt Shelley Putnam
A SPECIAL summer family fun day in Beacon Park welcomed hundreds of people.

Youngsters got stuck into a variety of sports organised by Active Lichfield, including soft archery, panna football and basketball.

There was also a barefoot walk and teddy bear races along with fairground rides.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for operational services, parks and waste, Cllr Phil Whitehouse, said:

“I’m really pleased that so many people – more than 700 – came along to the fun day in Beacon Park and had such a good time.

“It’s a real highlight in the park’s calendar and I’d like to thank the parks team for organising the event and the volunteers who supported it.”

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

