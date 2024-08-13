A LICHFIELD woman has been included in the squad to represent Great Britain at American football – seven years after she initially retired from the sport.

Jules Robinson is in the 45-strong squad who will face Finland in an international fixture at Worcester’s Sixways Stadium.

She has previously turned out for her country having been selected in 2013 when the women’s team was established.

Jules said:

“I started in playing 2012 and I played in the European Championships in Spain in 2015 where we finished second. “I also played at the World Championships in Canada where we were fourth before retiring from playing to travel and work abroad.”

But Jules returned to the sport earlier this year to play for the Birmingham Lions who were recently crowned undefeated champions of the Women’s Football League.

She said:

“Two defensive MVP performances for the Lions earned me an invite to the GB training camps – and I’m lucky to have been selected as one of six linebackers in the squad for the fixture against Finland.”

Tickets for the Great Britain v Finland game on 17th August can be booked online.