A PROGRAMME being designed to boost start-up business across Lichfield and Burntwood is being launched.

The NextGen Start Up Programme offers fully-funded places for budding Staffordshire entrepreneurs to access training, masterclasses, coaching and mentoring.

Launched by Staffordshire County Council and funded by the government, the programme covers ares such as slaes, marketing, finance and HR.

Kathryn Hyde, founder and managing director, said:

“The programme is designed get new businesses off to a great start and support their needs operating in a competitive environment. “The focus overall is on business model design, brand development and revenue generation, all with an emphasis on delivering the skills and confidence to help those with a new business, or looking to launch a new venture, to get the skills they need to start their journey. “It is crafted to address the immediate needs of new entrepreneurs and provide ongoing assistance that scales with their growth, ensuring our support evolves in tandem with their businesses.”

Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills, Cllr Philip White, said:

“Mentoring by experts through what can be an incredibly difficult period as a business gets established is extremely important. “We have more start-up businesses surviving through their early operations than the national average and we want that to continue. “I’d urge any new business to get in touch with the team and find out how they can benefit now.”

For more details and to apply for support visit www.thenextgen.co.uk.