CHASETOWN’S new women’s team have unveiled members of their squad for the comming season.

The Scholars side are making their debut in the 2024-25 campaign after the appointment of manager Jo Sheerin over the summer.

And she has wasted no time in shaping her new squad after pre-season and a series of trials.

Among the new faces is goalkeeper Courtney Hutchinson, who has joined after spell with Derby County’s under 18s.

A spokesperson said:

“We are thrilled to welcome Courtney to the squad – she’s already made a big impression in pre-season with her strong, athletic presence between the posts.”

Chloe East-Goodman has also made the switch to The Scholars Ground after a spell with Lichfield City Ladies.