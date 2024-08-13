CHASETOWN’S new women’s team have unveiled members of their squad for the comming season.
The Scholars side are making their debut in the 2024-25 campaign after the appointment of manager Jo Sheerin over the summer.
And she has wasted no time in shaping her new squad after pre-season and a series of trials.
Among the new faces is goalkeeper Courtney Hutchinson, who has joined after spell with Derby County’s under 18s.
A spokesperson said:
“We are thrilled to welcome Courtney to the squad – she’s already made a big impression in pre-season with her strong, athletic presence between the posts.”
Chloe East-Goodman has also made the switch to The Scholars Ground after a spell with Lichfield City Ladies.