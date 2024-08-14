LOCAL allotments will be welcoming visitors as part of a national event.

Wharfside Park Allotments and Community Gardens near Burntwood will take part in the National Allotment Society’s open week on Sunday (18th August).

It will give people the chance to explore the plots from 10am, meeting local gardeners and finding out more about growing their own fruits and vegetables.

Spokesperson Lewis Thompson said:

“We’re incredibly excited to open our gates to the community on this special day. “Our recent expansion has only added to the vibrant, communal spirit here at Wharfside. “We look forward to showcasing the positive impact allotment gardening has on both physical and mental well-being.”

For more details visit wharfside.org.