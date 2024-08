POLICE are trying to trace a motorhome stolen in Handsacre.

The vehicle was reported as having been taken at 4am yesterday (13th August) from a driveway on The Green.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“From markings in the road it is thought that the motorhome has gone in the Uttoxeter direction. “The vehicle is a white Benimar Mileo 286 with brown and yellow swirly markings and a towbar.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 215 of 13th August.