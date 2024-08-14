The Dirty Bangers
SKA hits are coming to a Burntwood pub.

The Cottage of Content will host The Dirty Bangers on Saturday (17th August).

The band play tunes such as Lip Up Fatty, One Step Beyond, A Message To You Rudy and Special Brew.

The gig starts at 9pm.

