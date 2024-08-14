A MEMORIAL service will be held in Alrewas to remember ambulance workers.

It will be held at 1.30pm on 19th September at the National Memorial Arboretum.

A spokesperson said:

“The National Ambulance Memorial Service honours, remembers and thanks the members of the ambulance family who are no longer with us.

“Beginning at 1.30pm, the event will commence with an indoor service, followed by attendees walking in a procession down to the Ambulance Memorial Garden where a roll of honour will be read out for ambulance staff who have passed away since the last memorial service.”

Details on attending the service can be found at www.theasc.org.uk/nams.