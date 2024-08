A BURNTWOOD charity shop is hosting a fill a bag sale.

The Helping Hand store on Chasetown High Street will charge between £3 and £10 depending on the size of bag between 10am and 3pm on Saturday (17th August).

A spokesperson said:

“We will be able to provide some bags, but please do try to bring your own. “Everything on the shop floor will be available during the sale.”

For more details, visit the Helping Hand Facebook page.