A LATE leveller saw Chasetown share the spoils in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Congleton Town.

A cagey opening saw a Jack Langston header prove to be the best chance of the early exchanges.

It was The Scholars who broke the deadlock when George Cater’s effort was turned home by Lewi Burnside after 15 minutes.

But the scores were level on the half-hour when George Sankey netted.

Chasetown restored their advantage just before the interval when Kieran Fenton found Cater who slotted home to make it 2-1.

Congleton were level once more on the hour mark though as Max McCarthy’s effort beat Curtis Pond in the home goal.

The visitors looked like they’d done enough to secure the win 12 minutes from time when Daniel Needham made it 3-2.

But there was late drama two minutes from time when a foul in the box saw Chasetown awarded a penalty – and Langston made no mistake from 12 yards to salvage a point.