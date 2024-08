LICHFIELD City will look to make an immediate return to winning ways when they welcome Uttoxeter Town.

Ivor Green’s men have suffered two defeats on the spin having lost in the FA Cup as well being defeated in their opening Midland Football League Premier Division encounter.

Tonight (14th August) sees them face a Uttoxeter side who also lost out in their league opener.

Kick off at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium is at 7.45pm.