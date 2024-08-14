LICHFIELD’S Finlay Lines fought back to take second place in the final of the 2024 Wera Tools British Kart Championships Rotax event at Kimbolton after suffering mechanical issues during the first heat.

The city racer set the fourth fastest time out of the 26 competitors in the Rotax MiniMax 950 class qualifying.

But in the first heat, a mechanical issue with his kart meant that Lines was unable to take his place.

Having rectified the problem as the rest of the field went racing, Lines fell to the back of the grid.

Putting in a gritty comeback drive, the Maximum Motorsport racer made his way up the field to finish in 18th place.

Heat two saw Lines start from fourth on the grid – and he soon joined the battle for the front. He eventually took the lead to claim the heat win.

The results out the Lichfield youngster seventh on the pre-final grid.

Dropping to 11th place in the opening two laps, Lines worked his way forward to finish in third and secure a second row spot for the final.

The karting star grabbed the lead of the showpiece race in the opening corners as he looked to end the weekend on a high.

Dropping to third place on lap seven, Lines fought back to take second spot.