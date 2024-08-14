PROPOSALS to turn Lichfield’s former library into apartments have been approved.

Developers have been given the go-ahead to convert The Friary into 21 homes.

The building has been closed since the library moved to St Mary’s Church in the city centre at the end of 2018.

A planning statement from Gr8Space Ltd said the historic elements of the building would be safeguarded as part of the conversion project:

“The building is a prominent structure and is Grade II Listed. It is also in the city conservation area and there are a number of other listed buildings and structures in the vicinity of the site. “The proposed development will retain the original parts of the 1920s building. Later extensions unsuitable for residential conversion and detrimental to the character of the original building will be demolished. This also opens up the central courtyard part of the site for landscaping and parking. “Externally, the original parts of the building are little changed, but previous uses as a school, college and then library have involved significant internal alteration. “The proposal includes internal sub-division of the building to residential use, but it will be sensitive to existing features. “The scheme will therefore respect and preserve the character of the existing building and provide benefit by bringing it back into viable use.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.