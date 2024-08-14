CYCLISTS are being helped to stay on the move after a new bike station was installed in Lichfield city centre.

The facility near Speakers’ Corner has been funded by Lichfield City Council.

Cllr James Blackman, member of the council’s climate change and biodiversity committee, said:

“We hope residents take advantage of this repair station to carry out maintenance and repairs on their bikes. “Our partners at Lichfield Re-Cycle will help us maintain the facility and anybody who would like advice on how to use it can contact the charity at lichfieldrecycleproject@gmail.com. “We hope that this is just the first step in improving cycling infrastructure around the city.”

The station is equipped with a stand, pump, tyre levers, spanners, screwdrivers and hex keys.