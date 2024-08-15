A LICHFIELD headteacher has hailed he hard work of students after they received their post-16 results.

King Edward VI School saw 179 Sixth Formers collect their results today (15th August).

Headteacher Jane Rutherford said that despite the challenges the past few years had posed to their education, the group were more than ready for their next steps:

Students are taking up courses to become vets, doctors, teachers, mechanical engineers, psychologists, accountants, lawyers, paramedics and a whole range of other professions. “Student outcomes are very strong – the vast majority of those keen to go to university have been accepted on to their chosen courses across the United Kingdom, including Cambridge, Cardiff, Nottingham, Sheffield, Bristol and London.” “The school is particularly proud of the exceptional achievements of its students, with over 40% of students achieving at least one grade A* or, A or Distinction.

Catharine Forster, deputy headteacher, said:

“We are delighted at the results. “Students, families and staff should all feel proud at what they have achieved. “The collective efforts of all involved has been key to the successes of students.”