A HEADTEACHER at a Lichfield school says his students deserve their A-Level successes.

The Friary School saw the vast majority of students getting places at their first-choice university, while others gained apprenticeship placements.

High-achieving results included Eleanor Easton and Grace Arrowsmith with three A* grades and Chloe Allen with two A* and two A grades.

Minhaz Uddin and Alicante Piskova secured an A* and two A grades each.

Headteacher Matt Allman said:

“This cohort have been through the mill in terms of having their school career disrupted through lockdowns, but they impressed us throughout their time with us and have done so again on their results day. “Having known all of the students well, – and many of their families too – it is a thrill to see their well-earned successes and we are looking forward to seeing them flourish in post-school life.”