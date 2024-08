A MAN has been charged after two vehicles were stopped by police in Shenstone.

Joshua Gunter, 21 and from Walsall, has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified and use of a motor vehicle on a road or in a public place without third party insurance.

It comes after a car and a van were stung by police in Raikes Lane on 23rd July after they were reported stolen in the West Midlands and Tamworth.