A LICHFIELD care home has got into the hula spirit with a Hawaiian-themed garden party for residents.

The Spires hosted an afternoon of live entertainment and activities, along with cocktails and refreshments.

Emily Randall, activity co-ordinator at the home, said:

“Our residents, staff and guests had a wonderful afternoon at our Hawaiian-themed party.

“We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at The Spires as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents – and this was definitely one of our favourites.”

