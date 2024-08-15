STAFF at a Lichfield school say they are “extremely proud” after students received their A-Level results.

Pupils received their grades today (15th August).

Deputy headteacher Andrew Shaw said:

“We are extremely proud and heartened to see so many of our students achieve excellent results, obtaining grades that will see them move on to the next stage of their educational journey. “These grades represent fantastic achievement and stories of individual determination, hard work, perseverance, talent and success that thoroughly deserve to be recognised and celebrated.”

Head of Sixth Form, Hannah Riley, added:

“Huge congratulations to our incredible students for their excellent performance in this year’s exams. “Their results are a credit to the hard work and determination that they have shown over the previous two years and I couldn’t be more proud. “It has been a privilege to work with each and every one of them and I wish them nothing but success for their future.”