WORK to convert a former gym in Lichfield into apartments has reached a new phase.

Elan Homes is redeveloping land off Rotten Row, including Lorne House, which had been home to Lichfield Health and Fitness Club before it relocated to new premises.

The scheme will provide eight new homes and six apartments.

Work on converting the former gym is now taking place with the apartments released for sale.

Elan Homes’ regional sales director Tracey Ball said:

“Lorne House was originally a pair of semi-detached homes and was converted into a gym in the 1980s. “We’re giving the building a new lease of life by transforming it into six apartments. “We’ve tried to retain as much of the original features and structure as possible, for example installing windows where they were positioned previously, while creating apartments fit for modern living. “Working with the existing building has made it an interesting project, with some quirky designs. “The two ground floor apartments have their own separate entrances and courtyard gardens, while those on the upper floors will be accessed via a central lobby and staircase. “The two top floor apartments will have vaulted ceilings with steel exposed.”

The apartments are priced between £385,000 and £430,000.