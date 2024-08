LICHFIELD’S Olympics golden girl will be welcomed back to the city at a special reception event.

Cyclist Sophie Capewell won gold in the women’s team sprint event in Paris.

She will be back in the city along with her gold medal this evening (16th August).

A celebratory event will be held at Lichfield Sports Club on Eastern Avenue from 6.30pm.

The venue’s bar will be open from 6pm for people to go shopping and raise a glass to the city’s Olympic champion.