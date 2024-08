A NUMBER of classic cars will be going on display in Whittington this weekend.

The Knot Car Club returns for its annual show at the Staffordshire Regiment Museum from 10am to 4pm on Sunday (18th August).

As well as admiring the many cars on display, visitors will also be able to participate in guided tours of the trenches, view the museum gallery and discover the outdoor exhibits along Smart Street.

Hot food, drinks and ice-cream will be available on the day.