STAFF at South Staffordshire College have praised the “exceptional achievements” of students after they received their results.

A pass rate of 92.3% was also recorded along with 18.5% of learners achieving top-tier grades.

Claire Boliver, principal of South Staffordshire College, said:

“We are incredibly proud of our students’ hard work and determination. “Their success is a testament to the dedication of our teaching staff and the supportive learning environment we strive to create at South Staffordshire College. “These outstanding results reflect the strength of our curriculum and the commitment of our entire college community to helping every student achieve their full potential.”