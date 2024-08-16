THE former owner of an Indian restaurant in Lichfield has been banned as being a company director for 12 years after claiming almost £50,000 more than he was entitled to from a Covid support scheme.

Belal Ahmed made false statements to abuse the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme at his business on Bore Street in 2020.

The 59-year-old had also overstated his restaurant’s turnover to secure a £50,000 Covid Bounce Back Loan just two months before.

Ann Oliver, chief investigator at the Insolvency Service, said:

“Belal Ahmed provided misleading information to secure funds from not just one, but two Covid support schemes during 2020. “Tackling Covid support scheme abuse is a key priority for the Insolvency Service – and Ahmed’s behaviour represents a serious breach of the standards expected of company directors, which is why he has been disqualified for the next 12 years”

Ahmed, of Hall Road in Smethwick, submitted claims totalling £56,500 under the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme – which subsidised food and non-alcoholic drinks at participating outlets – for Bengal Tandoori Lichfield Limited.

Insolvency Service analysis of Bengal Tandoori Lichfield Limited’s bank statements showed in-house restaurant sales of a maximum of just £8,055 for that month, meaning the company claimed at least £48,445 more than it was entitled to.

Ahmed had also previously secured the £50,000 Bounce Back Loan in June 2020, claiming the turnover for the company was £420,000 – but investigations revealed the turnover was closer to £150,000 at most, meaning the company was only entitled to a loan of £37,500.

Bengal Tandoori Lichfield Limited went into liquidation in June 2021 owing more than £121,000 to creditors. A restaurant continues to operate from the same address under a different company name. Ahmed is not a director of this company.