LICHFIELD District Council has been nominated for three national accolades.

The local authority has been shortlisted in three categories at the LFC Workforce Awards.

The council is up for Best Place to Work, while chief executive Simon Fletcher will be challenging for the Workforce Innovator honour.

Project support officer Grace Hudson is in the running for the Graduate of the Year title.

Simon said:

“It is pleasing to see our investment in improving our organisational culture recognised through the shortlisting for these prestigious awards. “We have made tremendous progress over the past few years making significant changes which continue to inspire and empower our workforce, which in turn creates a greater commitment from them to improving services to our residents. “We want to be employer of choice in our region and hopefully recognition through awards like these encourages the best of local government to want to work for Lichfield District Council.”

The winners will be announced in November.