PLANS have been drawn up for a new retirement living complex in Burntwood.

McCarthy Stone hopes to build the facility on land between Milestone Way, High Street and Cannock Road.

If approved, the scheme would see 51 self-contained one and two-bedroom apartments built.

A planning statement said:

“The development will offer independent living within a safe, secure and managed environment. “A communal residents lounge, mobility scooter store and communal garden will be provided for the residents of the development. “The scale of the building has been carefully consider to respond to the local context and the character of the wider area.”

The scheme would follow the Stowe Place development by McCarthy Stone in Lichfield.

The planning statement added:

“There is an acute shortage of specialist accommodation in the UK that meets the needs of our ageing population. “McCarthy Stone has development a new concept to appeal to people over the age of 60 who resident in an average priced home between £150,000 and £250,000 for whom traditional retirement living developments are not a viable alternative. “This development proposal will offer low maintenance private apartments tailored to meet the needs and preferences of the local housing market. “This is a proposal that offers provision of a form of accommodation for which there is a considerable need, and which has several associated advantages including reducing demand on the healthcare system and freeing up larger properties in the housing market.”

Full details are available on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.