A SERVICE at the National Memorial Arboretum next month will mark the 80th anniversary of a Second World War operation.

Operation Market Garden saw Allied troops deployed in the Nazi-occupied Netherlands.

Despite capturing a number of Dutch cities and V2 rocket launcher sites, troops were eventually withdrawn leaving 8,000 dead or captured.

The 80th anniversary will be marked in a service at the National Memorial Arboretum at 11am on 17th September.