A POPULAR show based on a classic TV show is coming to the Lichfield Garrick.

Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote will be at the city theatre from 11th to 13th September.

It sees the audience invited to race to solve the murder mystery as they watch a classic episode featuring super sleuth Jessica Fletcher.

A spokesperson said:

“Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote is a unique and hilarious night featuring games, prizes and audience participation. “The show is hosted by super-fan Tim Benzie and features a race to solve the crime, a quiz, clips and biographies of the guest stars and a singalong to the theme tune.”

Tickets are £20 and can be booked by calling 01543 412121 or visiting lichfieldgarrick.com.