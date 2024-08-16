A POPULAR show based on a classic TV show is coming to the Lichfield Garrick.
Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote will be at the city theatre from 11th to 13th September.
It sees the audience invited to race to solve the murder mystery as they watch a classic episode featuring super sleuth Jessica Fletcher.
A spokesperson said:
“Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote is a unique and hilarious night featuring games, prizes and audience participation.
“The show is hosted by super-fan Tim Benzie and features a race to solve the crime, a quiz, clips and biographies of the guest stars and a singalong to the theme tune.”
Tickets are £20 and can be booked by calling 01543 412121 or visiting lichfieldgarrick.com.