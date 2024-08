HAMMERWICH Cricket Club will hope to put last weekend’s disappointment behind them as they travel to Walsall.

Defeat at Cannock last time out meant the Hammers were unable to close the gap on the teams in the top half of the South Staffordshire County League Premier Division.

But they will hope for better tomorrow (17th August) when they face a Walsall side who sit just a place below them in the table.

Play starts at 12pm.