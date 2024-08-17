Beans on Toast
FOLK star Beans on Toast will perform in Lichfield later this year.

He will bring The Wild Goose Chase tour to the Lichfield Guildhall on 7th December as part of a nationwide tour.

A spokesperson for Lichfild Arts said:

“Playing songs from his extensive back catalogue alongside some pagan hymns from his forthcoming album, Beans will be joined onstage by long-term musical companion and piano virtuoso King Killership.

“This show will be a celebration of music, friendship, nature, and what it means to be human.”

For ticket details, visit the Lichfield Arts website.

