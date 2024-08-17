FOLK star Beans on Toast will perform in Lichfield later this year.

He will bring The Wild Goose Chase tour to the Lichfield Guildhall on 7th December as part of a nationwide tour.

A spokesperson for Lichfild Arts said:

“Playing songs from his extensive back catalogue alongside some pagan hymns from his forthcoming album, Beans will be joined onstage by long-term musical companion and piano virtuoso King Killership.

“This show will be a celebration of music, friendship, nature, and what it means to be human.”