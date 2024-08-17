CHASETOWN suffered home disappointment in the FA Cup as they were knocked out of the competition by Ashby Ivanhoe.

The Scholars were dealt an early blow in the early stages when Lewi Burnside was shown a red card for a challenge on Jess Adcock.

The visitors made their numerical advantage count in the 18th minute when Sam Grouse hit a left footed effort into the far corner past Curtis Pond.

In the 34th minute a Jack Langston free kick was launched straight at the Ashby goalkeeper as Chasetown went in search of a leveller.

Joe Thompson then forced another save after he headed hopeless from a Langston corner.

The second half saw Chasetown again go close as Luke Yates sent an effort just went wide, before Cater’s cross was headed wide by Oli Haywood.

The numbers were event up when Jake Conkay was sent off.

But there would be no equaliser for Chasetown, with the best chance being Langston’s strike which was well saved by Bradley Catlow.