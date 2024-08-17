A dance school has been boosted by the company knocking down a city centre car park

Cawarden, which is carrying out the demolition of the Birmingham Road multi-storey facility, has donated £500 to Elite Academy of Performing Arts.

The money was used to pay for hoodies for the team to wear at therecent Global Dance Open competition in the Netherlands.

The money was donated through Lichfield District Council’s social value initiative which aims to see residents benefit directly from its procurement spend.

Cllr Rob Strachan, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for finance and commissioning, said:

“I’d like to thank Cawarden for making this generous donation. It helped local dancers to participate in international competition where they enjoyed considerable success. “There are many fantastic suppliers that are keen to help improve residents’ lives through social value, and many ways that they can make a contribution. “The donation from Cawarden is a great example of social value in action, benefitting young people from across the district.”

Dancers from Elite Academy of Performing Arts return home with at least one gold medal each.

Donna Wilcox, principal at Elite Academy of Performing Arts, said:

“We’re really proud of the team that went to the Netherlands and the results are testament to all their hard work, but we couldn’t have participated without the support of our sponsors. “We would like to say a heartfelt thank you to Cawarden for its sponsorship, which not only paid for the team’s kit but also towards the dancers fees – the team truly appreciates their support.”