A LICHFIELD mental health counsellor is heading back to the stage with a new show.

Sheila McMahon, known for her fusion of education, live music and stand-up comedy, will be at the Lichfield Garrick on 5th October.

The show will aim to help remove the stigma, shame and silence that surrounds talking about suicide.

Sheila said she was keen to encourage people to be “comfortable with being uncomfortable”.

“Get ready for another thought provoking, educational, and transformational show.”

For ticket details visit the Lichfield Garrick website.