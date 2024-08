MILITARIA collectibles will be on offer at an event in Whittington.

The Staffordshire Regiment Museum and Elephant Promotions will host the Vintage and Military Fair from 10am to 4pm on 15th September.

A spokesperson said:

“There will be a chance to browse stalls and pick up sought-after items from the array of militaria traders on site. “Food and drinks will also be on offer.”

People interested in taking a stall can contact elephantpromotionsvintagefairs@gmail.com.