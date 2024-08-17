A CONCERT series will continue with a performance at Lichfield Cathedral.
The Music for Reflection programme will welcome Liam Condon from St Alphege in Solihull on Tuesday (20th August).
The free performance takes place at 11.30am.
Lichfield's only independent news publisher
A CONCERT series will continue with a performance at Lichfield Cathedral.
The Music for Reflection programme will welcome Liam Condon from St Alphege in Solihull on Tuesday (20th August).
The free performance takes place at 11.30am.