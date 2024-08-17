TIME is running out to nominate local councillors for a national award.

The 2024 Cllr Awards will celebrate the work of elected representatives across the country.

There are five categories, including community champion, leader of the year, young councillor, innovator and lifetime legend.

Nominations close on 13th September.

Jonathan Carr-West, chief executive of the Local Government Information Unit, said:

“We are proud to once again host the annual Cllr Awards, paying tribute to our locally elected representatives and sharing examples of the innovation and dedication our councillors demonstrate day in day out. “More than ever local communities rely on councillors whose positive contributions impact our daily lives in many ways, from maintaining streets to funding community projects and shaping the character of our towns. “Often working tirelessly behind the scenes, elected members frequently go unnoticed, making the Cllr Awards essential in highlighting their invaluable work. “We anticipate a wave of nominations this year and look forward to hearing the remarkable stories behind them.”

Winners will be announced at a ceremony in London in November.

For more information and to submit a nomination click here.