A VAN seized after being linked to fly-tipping in Lichfield has been sold by council chiefs.

The Ford Transit was linked to an incident in Swinfen in August 2023.

The van was sold at an auction for £800, with the proceeds going into a Lichfield District Council fund to help investigate and seize vehicles involved fly-tipping.

Cabinet member Cllr Alex Farrell said:

“This is another victory in our fight against fly-tipping, which is unsightly, causes inconvenience and is a drain on council resources. “We’ve already prosecuted the fly-tipper who used this vehicle – and the magistrates ordered him to pay a fine, victim surcharge and costs totalling more than £2,600. “We hope seizing and selling the van serves as a deterrent to people who might otherwise fly-tip in Lichfield District.”