PEOPLE are being invited to find out more about bats at an event in Whittington.

It will be hosted by Lichfield Wildlife Group and the South East Staffs Bat Group on 31st August.

A spokesperson said:

“You can learn more about these fascinating and sophisticated creatures. “There is no admission fee but donations are welcome.”

The group will meet at Fisherwick Lakes car park at 8pm. No booking is necessary.

For more information, call 01543 263082.