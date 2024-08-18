VISITORS to the Lichfield Food Festival will be able to see free cookery demonstrations at a local business.

The Kitchen Shop on Market Street will host them from 11am to 3pm throughout the festival, which runs from 24th to 26th August.

The demonstrations will feature Swiss Cookware from Kuhn Rikon UK.

It will also see an appearance from food stylist Maria Vincent on the first day of the festival.

The Kitchen Shop’s director Lizzy Braine said:

“We are very much looking forward again to Lichfield Food Festival – and we are so glad we can continue to join in and run our free in-store demos. “The festival is great fun and a lovely atmosphere in beautiful surroundings. Retail has been very tough in the last few years, but we are hoping the festival will give us a much needed boost.”