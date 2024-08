HAMMERWICH Cricket Club took the honours as they saw off the challenge of Walsall.

After opting to bat first, the hosts found the Hammers’ bowlers in form.

Todd Reeves, Ali Latif and Thomas Spears each took two wickets as Walsall were dismissed for 144.

The response had an early wobble when Hammerwich lost opener Tom Wright for just six.

But the ship was steadied by Benjamin Novis (34) and Callum Brodrick (48) as the total was passed with the loss of just four wickets.