RUNNERS are being invited to help spread festive cheer by taking part in a Santa Hat Dash.

The event will take place on Stowe Fields on 15th December.

It will help raise funds for the Sebbie Hall Kindness Foundation.

A spokesperson for KP Events said:

“The festive 2.5km fun run around the beautiful city of Lichfield will see every runner receive a Santa hat and a festive medal on completion. Children will also get chocolate treats. “Fancy dress is encouraged – all we ask is you bring an item for Lichfield Foodbank. “This is a family-friendly event with plenty of fun and kindness to go around.”

