RUNNERS are being invited to help spread festive cheer by taking part in a Santa Hat Dash.

The event will take place on Stowe Fields on 15th December.

It will help raise funds for the Sebbie Hall Kindness Foundation.

A spokesperson for KP Events said:

“The festive 2.5km fun run around the beautiful city of Lichfield will see every runner receive a Santa hat and a festive medal on completion. Children will also get chocolate treats.

“Fancy dress is encouraged – all we ask is you bring an item for Lichfield Foodbank.

“This is a family-friendly event with plenty of fun and kindness to go around.”

For details on how to register click here.

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments