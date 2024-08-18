A PLAQUE recognising efforts to keep residents safe by campaigning against violence has been unveiled in Lichfield.

It was presented to Lichfield District Council following the visit of the Knife Angel last year.

The plaque, which has now been placed in a flower bed at Speakers’ Corner in Dam Street, was made by The British Ironwork Centre which created the statue made up of 100,000 knives.

Lichfield District Council’s principal community safety officer, Yvonne James, said:

“It’s hard to believe it has been a year since we had the Knife Angel in the district. “Since then we have educated in and out of schools and we have trained people in the use of bleed kits and distributed them across Lichfield. “We are continuing this work and will be getting more bleed kits and training out across the district and have plans for more education to be offered to our schools.”

Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for community engagement, said:

“Lichfield District has one of the lowest numbers of recorded incidents of violence in the county but we are not complacent. “The campaign continues and the plaque, prominently displayed at Speakers’ Corner, stands as a symbol of it.”