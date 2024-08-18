LICHFIELD favourite Sam Rabone will be bringing a night of variety back to the city.

The star of the Lichfield Garrick’s annual pantomime will host another Big Bostin’ Variety Night on 22nd September.

The show will feature acts from the worlds of comedy, music and magic.

A spokesperson said:

“This is a traditional night of top variety, hand-picked by Sam himself so expect a night of top entertainment. “Acts include comedy from Britain’s Got Talent’s Ben Langley, comedian and musician Herbie Adams, magician Russ Brown and singer Lorraine Brown. “And of course, the whole evening will be hosted by our own Sam Rabone.”



Tickets are £17.50 and can be booked by calling the box office on 01543 412121 or visiting the Lichfield Garrick website.