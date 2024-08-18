WHITTINGTON Cricket Club recorded a third straight victory as they triumphed at home against West Bromwich Dartmouth.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, the hosts saw opener Shazad Malik top score with 127 as they posted a total of 300-8 from their 50 overs.

The target was always going to be a tough run chase, and so it proved as two of the visitors’ three opening batsmen were removed without troubling the scorecard.

Zayan Kayani finished with figures of 4-18 as Whittington dismissed their opponents for 156.