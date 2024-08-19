A BUSINESS breakfast in Lichfield will highlight a range of support on offer to local companies to help them grow.

It is being hosted by Lichfield District Council at the George Hotel from 8am to 10am on 11th September.

Attendees can drop into the event at any time through the two-hour session to meet the support organisations and network over a free hot drink and a light breakfast.

Confirmed exhibitors include Stoke and Staffordshire Growth Hub, Jobs 22, local chambers of commerce, AccessAble, BCRS Loans, The Next Gen and The Federation of Small Businesses

Council chiefs will also be on hand along with officers to answer questions any business has on wider projects across the district.

To book a place click here.