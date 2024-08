A DISPLAY of classic cars in Hammerwich will help raise money for charity.

The event takes place on 29th September at Hammerwich Cricket Club.

It will featured historic vehicles. To enter cars must be tax exempt and at least 40 years old.

Exhibitors must be parked up before 9.45am with the show itself open to visitors from 10am to 4pm.

Admission is free but voluntary donations can be made to the Burntwood Lions charity.